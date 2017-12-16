What do you think of Dunnes’ touch-screen gloves for 3-6 year olds?

By Anna O'Donoghue.

In this cold burst of weather hats, oversized scarfs and gloves are essential any time you step outside the house.

And these days, touch-screen gloves come in fierce handy for those ‘do you think dad would like this?’ situations.

Although one Irish mom came across these tech-friendly gloves in the kid's section of Dunnes.

They’re available in 3-6 months and 7-11 years.

Out of the ten fingers, six of them have touch-screen friendly tips so it makes it easier for them to use a device such as an iPad, phone or tablet.

Many people are torn on whether children at the age of three would have a need them, what do you think?