What do you think of Dunnes’ touch-screen gloves for 3-6 year olds?
16/12/2017 - 16:49:32
By Anna O'Donoghue.
In this cold burst of weather hats, oversized scarfs and gloves are essential any time you step outside the house.
And these days, touch-screen gloves come in fierce handy for those ‘do you think dad would like this?’ situations.
Although one Irish mom came across these tech-friendly gloves in the kid's section of Dunnes.
They’re available in 3-6 months and 7-11 years.
Out of the ten fingers, six of them have touch-screen friendly tips so it makes it easier for them to use a device such as an iPad, phone or tablet.
Many people are torn on whether children at the age of three would have a need them, what do you think?
