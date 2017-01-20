What did Joe Biden do next? He caught the train back to Delaware

Seems like Joe Biden couldn’t get out of Washington DC quick enough.

The former VP did his bit at the inauguration of Donald Trump, then hotfooted it straight to Washington DC’s Union Station to get a train back to Delaware.

Former Vice President Joe Biden board the Amtrak. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/vlfx7yjqxV — CSPAN (@cspan) January 20, 2017

Former VP Joe Biden & wife Jill boarding train for ride from D.C. To Welcome home event in Wilmington. pic.twitter.com/lvbmtBhubz — John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) January 20, 2017

He’s just a regular citizen now, carrying his own bag and everything.

And of course Twitter loves Biden, so Twitter loved this.

Imagine sitting on a train to Delaware and only Joe Biden steps on and sits down next to you — Chris Paine (@chrisreespaine) January 20, 2017

Joe Biden taking the train home from the inauguration is adorable. — Daniel Ratcliffe (@DanTwoHundred) January 20, 2017

Joe Biden just got on an Amtrak train to leave DC I love Joe, so awesome! @JoeBiden, please adopt me as your granddaughter #publictransport — Amy Messick (@amy_messick) January 20, 2017

Love Joe Biden. Focusing on him getting on the train right now. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 20, 2017

Obama takes a helicopter and Biden takes the train. I love you, Joe. — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017

Biden, a former Delaware senator, has a well documented love of trains – so much so that he earned the nickname Amtrak Joe.

Amtrak, America’s national rail company, even renamed the station in his home town of Wilmington after him.