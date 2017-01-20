What did Joe Biden do next? He caught the train back to Delaware

Seems like Joe Biden couldn’t get out of Washington DC quick enough.

The former VP did his bit at the inauguration of Donald Trump, then hotfooted it straight to Washington DC’s Union Station to get a train back to Delaware.

He’s just a regular citizen now, carrying his own bag and everything.

And of course Twitter loves Biden, so Twitter loved this.

Biden, a former Delaware senator, has a well documented love of trains – so much so that he earned the nickname Amtrak Joe.

Amtrak, America’s national rail company, even renamed the station in his home town of Wilmington after him.
