Whale put down after 30 plastic bags were found in its stomach

A goose-beaked whale stranded off the coast of Norway had to be euthanised after scientists found 30 plastic bags and other plastic waste in its stomach.

The visibly sick, two-tonne whale was found starving due to a large amount of non-biodegradable waste clogging up its stomach.

Terje Lislevand, of Bergen University, said its intestine “had no food, only some remnants of a squid’s head in addition to a thin fat layer”.

Lislevand says the non-biodegradable waste was “probably the reason” why the whale repeatedly beached in shallow waters off Sotra, an island west of Bergen, some 125 miles (200km) north-west of Oslo.

The UN estimates eight million tons of plastic trash are dumped into oceans each year.