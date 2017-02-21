Wexford teens paying emotional tribute to their late cousin will give you chills

Wexford natives Amy Dunne, 12 and Holly O'Brien, 13 have taken to the internet to pay tribute to their cousin Paddy, who died late last year.

The schoolgirls covered Dani and Lizzy’s ‘Dancing in the Sky’ and trust us, it’ll give you chills.

"This is just to let everyone know and Paddy know that even though he's gone, he's still in our hearts,” the girls say before taking the mic.

"He's gone but he's definitely not forgotten”

Speaking to Amy’s mother, Orla - who’s blown away by the positive response the video has received - says the girls have been practicing the song for a while now and apart from Amy taking a handful of singing lessons, the girls have never received any training.

These girls are seriously talented.

Keep up the good work!