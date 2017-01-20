Wexford man nails what it’s like to have man flu in one epic song

Let’s face it, January is a cold, dark, dreary month which can often result in people feeling a bit down or suffering from those January cold and flu’s.

So, if you are that person that has been living under your duvet for the past few days, we’ve got just the thing to cheer you up - ‘The Man Flu Blues’.

Wexford native Paul Moynihan’s has penned a little song about his struggle and in his own words, the story of his ‘actual death’.

“With a heavy heart I have to announce that this might be my last video. I’m actually dying with the man flu," he announces.

"Herself says it's just a head cold, but it's clearly more serious than that, this song is called the man flu blues."

He even enlisted the help on some Sudafed to perform the guitar slide as his failing body would not let him do so.

UPDATE: Paul is alive and seems to have got a new lease of life.

Our thoughts and prayers are with ‘herself’.

