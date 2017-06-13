Wexford gran wins big on €500,000 scratch card

A Wexford grandmother won a massive €500,000 on a Scratch Card while her husband popped into the vet to get fish food for the family pet.

The lucky winner bought a €20 All Cash Spectacular Scratch Card in SuperValu in Woodenbridge, Co. Wexford last Saturday morning.

She decided to scratch the card while she waited in the car for her husband.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when three €500,000 symbols came up. I thought I was seeing things.”

“When my husband came back with the fish food he thought I was sick. I was shaking and could hardly talk,” she said when she arrived at the National Lottery headquarters with her family to collect her winnings today.

She has played Scratch Cards and Telly Bingo for years with €500 being the most she had won before her big win last week.

The generous gran decided to split the winnings between herself, her husband and their two adult children.

“I always believed I would win big someday. I am delighted to be able to share some of my good fortune with my children. This will make life a bit more comfortable for us all,” she said.

The winner and her husband have never taken a foreign holiday but are now considering taking a cruise on the condition that they can find a cruise ship with bingo on board.

“I love Bingo and play a few times a week. So if we find a cruise ship with bingo on board we will go,” she said.