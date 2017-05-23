#WeStandTogether: Twitter rallies around Manchester after deadly attack

As the world wakes up to the news that a suicide bomber has targeted the Manchester Arena, people have taken to Twitter to express their shock and condolences.

The hashtag #WeStandTogether was trending across social media, as people expressed their support for the families and friends of the 22 people killed and 59 injured after an attacker detonated an improvised explosive device at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.

Manchester Arena
(Peter Byrne/PA)

For many, it’s a way to send love to all involved.

Many cannot come to terms with the incident – it’s an atrocity beyond belief.

Much of the outrage is directed towards the fact that so many children were at the scene.

Whilst the hashtag is being used to express shock and upset, it also has a much more uplifting purpose. It’s used to show solidarity with the victims and with Manchester in the face of terrorism.

Many are taking the opportunity to praise the emergency services for their incredible response to the incident. When the explosion was detonated, more than 240 calls were made to the emergency services, with responders including 60 ambulances flooding the area.

Manchester Arena
(Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 400 police officers were deployed as part of the operation, with a visible presence remaining on the streets of Manchester on Tuesday.

#WeStandTogether isn’t the only hashtag that started trending after the explosion. #RoomForManchester was used to offer up spare rooms and safe refuge for those involved in the attack.

Ariana Grande, who was the headline act of the concert last night, has also taken to Twitter to express her shock and sadness.

The scene following the explosion was understandably chaotic, and some people – including children – are still missing. Their photos are being widely retweeted on Twitter, in the hope that they will soon be found and reunited with their loved ones.

The dozens of victims injured in the attack are being treated at hospitals across Greater Manchester, and a hotline has been set up for those with concerns over loved ones who remain unaccounted for.

Manchester Arena
(@Zach_bruce/twitter)

:: Anyone with concerns over loved ones can contact 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900 for assistance.

:: Any footage from the scene can be uploaded at ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or ukpoliceimageappeal.com

:: The Anti-Terrorist Hotline is 0800 789321. Anyone with urgent concerns should contact 999.

