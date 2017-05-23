WeStandTogether: Twitter rallies around Manchester after deadly attack

As the world wakes up to the news that a suicide bomber has targeted the Manchester Arena, people have taken to Twitter to express their shock and condolences.

The hashtag #WeStandTogether was trending across social media, as people expressed their support for the families and friends of the 22 people killed and 59 injured after an attacker detonated an improvised explosive device at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

For many, it’s a way to send love to all involved.

So sad to hear about the attack at the Manchester Arena 💔

My heart goes out to all the family and friends and to Ariana 🌹#WeStandTogether — Henry Gallagher (@HenryGallagherx) May 23, 2017

#WeStandTogether our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those killed and injured in this heinous attack. — karen brown (@kphilchris) May 23, 2017

Thoughts and prayers going out to all family's affected by the attack in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 😢 RIP X #WeStandTogether #ManchesterArena — Dava Birss (@DBS_Wirral) May 23, 2017

Many cannot come to terms with the incident – it’s an atrocity beyond belief.

'Life is beautiful but the world is hell'. Harold Pinter. #WeStandTogether #ManchesterArena — MrsF (@Honkinbottom) May 23, 2017

Shocked & saddened to see the news about #Manchester. Thinking of all those taken from us or injured & their loved ones #WeStandTogether — Nikki Moore ❤️ (@NikkiMoore_Auth) May 23, 2017

Concerts have made me feel joy and love and acceptance in their purest forms. They should be a safe space -- a LOVING space! Devastating. — dan levy (@danjlevy) May 23, 2017

Much of the outrage is directed towards the fact that so many children were at the scene.

💔

Speechless.

Children. They were teenagers & children... Thoughts & love are with the city & people of Manchester today. #WeStandTogether — Bronagh Waugh (@bronaghwaugh) May 23, 2017

Whilst the hashtag is being used to express shock and upset, it also has a much more uplifting purpose. It’s used to show solidarity with the victims and with Manchester in the face of terrorism.

Am so sad to wake up to the news in Manchester 😢My thoughts are with the families of loved ones. They won't win!! #WeStandTogether — Nathan Gurd (@NathanGurdMusic) May 23, 2017

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." #MLK #WeStandTogether — bali rai (@balirai) May 23, 2017

So close to home, awful. My thoughts are with Manchester. Hope is stronger than fear 💔 #WeStandTogether — Heather (@justhevx) May 23, 2017

Targeting children, youth—is nothing but a horrible & cowardly attack. They'll prove oneness, hope & love always wins. #Manchester — Gilluis Pérez (@Gilluis_Perez) May 23, 2017

Many are taking the opportunity to praise the emergency services for their incredible response to the incident. When the explosion was detonated, more than 240 calls were made to the emergency services, with responders including 60 ambulances flooding the area.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

More than 400 police officers were deployed as part of the operation, with a visible presence remaining on the streets of Manchester on Tuesday.

Incredible response by GMP and all the emergency services rushing to the scene helped by so many ordinary Manchester folk #WeStandTogether — Peter Fahy (@peter1fahy) May 23, 2017

Very sad events, but #RoomForManchester & scenes of emergency services running towards danger make me proud of our country! #WeStandTogether — PCSO Paul Hurst (@PCSOHurst) May 23, 2017

This will not divide us. Emergency services heroic. Thoughts with people of Manchester #WeStandTogether — Lord Nick Bourne (@lordnickbourne) May 23, 2017

#WeStandTogether isn’t the only hashtag that started trending after the explosion. #RoomForManchester was used to offer up spare rooms and safe refuge for those involved in the attack.

#roomformanchester. Anyone needing help or a place to stay tonight we are 10 minutes walk from the Manchester arena. Spare room and 2 sofas — Sophie T (@SophieTee2) May 23, 2017

Anybody stuck in Manchester tonight I have a spare room and I just made some really nice soup. #roomformanchester please rt xxx — Robyn Alexander (@robynrobynrobyn) May 23, 2017

Ariana Grande, who was the headline act of the concert last night, has also taken to Twitter to express her shock and sadness.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The scene following the explosion was understandably chaotic, and some people – including children – are still missing. Their photos are being widely retweeted on Twitter, in the hope that they will soon be found and reunited with their loved ones.

The dozens of victims injured in the attack are being treated at hospitals across Greater Manchester, and a hotline has been set up for those with concerns over loved ones who remain unaccounted for.

(@Zach_bruce/twitter)

:: Anyone with concerns over loved ones can contact 0161 856 9400 or 0161 856 9900 for assistance.

:: Any footage from the scene can be uploaded at ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk or ukpoliceimageappeal.com

:: The Anti-Terrorist Hotline is 0800 789321. Anyone with urgent concerns should contact 999.