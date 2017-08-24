We’re still giggling at this ITV toddler takeover

Earlier this year, a toddler stole the show by interrupting her dad during his interview with BBC News.

Just when we thought it couldn't’ get any better than that, the ITV newsroom was taken over by two adorable kiddies and we’re still giggling.

Newsreader Alistair Stewart was conducting an interview with Lucy Wronka and her two children, Iris and George, about milk allergies but Iris has other plans.

Even before the interview began, Stewart announced to viewers that Iris is "going to do whatever she chooses to do for the next few minutes".

That just happened to be climbing up on news desk and high-fiving the news anchor.

A star in the making.