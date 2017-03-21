We're pretty sure you're having a better day than this TV reporter who was soaked by a puddle

There’s nothing worse than your job being outside when it’s absolutely pouring down with rain.

And one reporter for Mustard TV, a local channel in Norwich, definitely knows the feeling.

Miserable Monday? Could be worse. You weren't sent to soggy Costessey & forced to stand next to a puddle like our reporter @JournoLauren1. pic.twitter.com/pWvP6pI7eX — MustardTV (@MustardTV) March 20, 2017

Lauren Hewitt was sent out to do a story in soggy Costessey and forced to stand next to a puddle while talking to the camera.

And, yep, we all saw it coming. She got seriously splashed… more than once.

The second soaking is amazing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3hRA0un8Ty — Stewart (@cunning_chops) March 20, 2017

Wait for the second wave... Have to say @JournoLauren1 u take this rather well. https://t.co/s1wDNBugE5 — David Powles (@David_Powles) March 20, 2017

@MustardTV @JournoLauren1 sorry to giggle at your expense-but was needed & v.appreciated today.TY! Hope u got fluffy towels & hot choc?😜😊☕️🍩 — Hall (@mrsnickih) March 20, 2017

Ast least she can laugh about it too.