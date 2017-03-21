We're pretty sure you're having a better day than this TV reporter who was soaked by a puddle
There’s nothing worse than your job being outside when it’s absolutely pouring down with rain.
And one reporter for Mustard TV, a local channel in Norwich, definitely knows the feeling.
Miserable Monday? Could be worse. You weren't sent to soggy Costessey & forced to stand next to a puddle like our reporter @JournoLauren1. pic.twitter.com/pWvP6pI7eX— MustardTV (@MustardTV) March 20, 2017
Lauren Hewitt was sent out to do a story in soggy Costessey and forced to stand next to a puddle while talking to the camera.
And, yep, we all saw it coming. She got seriously splashed… more than once.
The second soaking is amazing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/3hRA0un8Ty— Stewart (@cunning_chops) March 20, 2017
Wait for the second wave... Have to say @JournoLauren1 u take this rather well. https://t.co/s1wDNBugE5— David Powles (@David_Powles) March 20, 2017
@MustardTV @JournoLauren1 sorry to giggle at your expense-but was needed & v.appreciated today.TY! Hope u got fluffy towels & hot choc?😜😊☕️🍩— Hall (@mrsnickih) March 20, 2017
Ast least she can laugh about it too.
@IanClarke41 @MustardTV I'm not sure I'll ever be dry again!— Lauren Hewitt (@JournoLauren1) March 20, 2017
