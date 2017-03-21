We're pretty sure you're having a better day than this TV reporter who was soaked by a puddle

There’s nothing worse than your job being outside when it’s absolutely pouring down with rain.

And one reporter for Mustard TV, a local channel in Norwich, definitely knows the feeling.

Lauren Hewitt was sent out to do a story in soggy Costessey and forced to stand next to a puddle while talking to the camera.

And, yep, we all saw it coming. She got seriously splashed… more than once.

Ast least she can laugh about it too.

