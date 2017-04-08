We’re obsessed with this version of Clean Bandit's Rather Be by these Cork singers

The 2017 Cork International Choral Festival takes place from April 26 - 30 in various locations around Cork city.

As promo, the festival have put together number of amazing coral arrangements, but this one in particular we've had on repeat.

An Acappella version of Clean Bandit’s Rather Be (with the permission of EMI and Sony Publishing).

The mix features singers such as Gemma Sugrue, who you may be familiar with as the vocalist from Jenny Greene's collaboration with the RTÉ concert orchestra, Jack O’Rourke, Velvin Lamont, Christiana Underwood and Beka Ruane.

WOW!

Props to Ciara McCarthy and Ronan Holohan for the arrangment.

For more details on the festival just log on to CorkChoral.ie.