We’re all jealous of this session during a wedding ceremony in Galway

It’s common knowledge all over the world that nothing can truly compare to the craic to be had at an Irish wedding.

And as it’s been awhile since we’ve seen ‘yeowed’ to a good wedding video, you can imagine our excitement when we came across this video of a ceremony in Menlough, County Galway.

Couple Rois Lydon and Paudie Mannion tied the knot during the week and as Irish wedding’s go, it was all going to plan.

Arrived at the church, walked up the aisle, shed a few tears, lit a few candles,waltz around the church, read the first reading …. Yes, you read that right - waltz around the church.

As a bride’s family are active members of the church, the wedding celebrant Father O’Gorman wanted to do something special on the day.

So as the wedding singer played he sponstanley decided to go into the congregation and fetch the Father of the Bride and beckon him to dance with his daughter at the foot of the alter.

Before you know it, he had the entire bridal party up.

He even changed our partners so the bride and groom could have their first dance and he could join in with the mother of the groom.

“If you can dance in a hotel you can dance in a church”

Well said, Fr.

H/T: DailyEdge.ie