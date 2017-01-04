Well-being trends we really hope will stick around in 2017 (and some we don't)

Last year may have been bleak in some respects, but in the world of well-being there was a shift towards cosy living (and a little Danish word you can’t pronounce) and pasta alternatives even more inventive than courgetti.

Here’s our verdict on these 2016 trends and whether we should keep them this year.

Watermelon

🍉🍉🍉🍉 #watermelon #likeit ของโปรดโต๊ะแมะกับมีฮาน ไม่รู้วันนี้เปลี่ยนแพมเพิสกี่แผ่นแล้ว 5555 #ni_asmihaan A photo posted by Aan-yareen (@tetii_jehkoh) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:24am PST

We all carried a watermelon in 2016. Well, those of us who got in on the emerging watermelon juice or water trend did. Yep, move over coconut water (not completely – you’re still in pretty high demand), watermelon quenched our thirst and then some, topping up our vitamin and potassium levels and aiding in muscle recovery (thanks to its L-citrulline contents) in the process.

Verdict: Keep. It’s tasty, simple and a refreshing (no pun intended) addition to the, arguably over-saturated, “healthy drinks” market.

Hygge

The perfect place to spend a cold evening via @pinterest. Follow us on Pinterest at Keatons London for more inspiration! A photo posted by Keatons Estate Agents (@keatonslondon) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:54am PST

OK, the fact that snuggling up somewhere cosy and candlelit, with a soothing hot chocolate or glass of red, makes us feel good is hardly ground-breaking. But it was only this year that we officially found a name for the cosy good life’s happiness-inducing magic: Hygge. It’s always been a way of life for the Danes, and this autumn saw it snuggle into our everyday vocabulary too.

Verdict: Keep! Simple, feel-good and basically achievable every day. What’s not to love?

Seaweed

A photo posted by T and F All States (@tandfallstates) on Dec 12, 2016 at 4:21pm PST

First came “courgetti”, and then 2016 saw an incoming tide of seaweed “pasta”. There’s a lot going for it: it’s sustainable, easy to farm, highly nutritious, gluten-free and low-cal – if a tad salty.

Verdict: Keep – BUT it’s currently too expensive to make it on to our regular shopping lists.

Flavoured nut butter

The nut butter aisles got a LOT more interesting this year, with palm oil-free brands like Pip & Nut bringing us delights such as Honey Cinnamon Cashew Butter and Coconut Almond Butter. Omega-3 and protein-packed goodness and added flavour.

Verdict: Keep! And Pip & Nut has just announced it’s launching 1kg tubs … Happy New Year!

Clean eating

Nobody’s really sure what it means … Is it just healthy, proper food all made from scratch, no additives etc?! But, haven’t people been doing that for, um, ever? And does it only count as clean eating if you post it on Instagram? Maybe we’re missing something but, either way, it’s smug, and ain’t nothing wrong with a good ol’ dirty burger every once in a while.

Verdict: Bin. #PleaseStop

Waist training

The Kardashians could post selfies of themselves drenched in cow dung and somebody (read: many) would give it a go, so of course, when they start posting snaps of themselves sporting waist trainers – basically super-tight corsets – and even working out with them on, cue a flurry of copycat attempts to get “waisted”.

Verdict: Bin. Sticking the word “trainer” in the title doesn’t change what it is. A corset doesn’t promote fat loss or muscle tone. It just squashes you (and your organs).

Sauna suits

Always thought the priority with fitness attire was to keep you cool and comfortable during those sweaty workouts? Khloe Kardashian took the opposite approach this summer however, when she shared snaps of herself working out in a “sauna suit”. The clue’s in the name: these “sweat suits”, as they’re also known, are designed to make you heat up and perspire more.

Verdict: Bin. Anything that perpetuates the idea it’s OK to do daft things in a bid to lose weight fast is just not good. Plus apparently, it’s just promoting water loss, which isn’t the same as fat loss.