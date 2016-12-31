Welcome 2017 early with these incredible celebrations from around the world

Looking for an excuse to whack out the prosecco early? Well, it’s already way past midnight somewhere – quite a few places, in fact.

Here’s a look at some amazing New Year’s Eve firework displays from the other side of the world, as we prepare to say a big goodbye to 2016 ourselves (phew).

Auckland

New Zealanders celebrated the arrival of 2017 here with a light show on the city’s Sky Tower.

And, yep, we think it looked pretty cool. Dublin, take note.

🎉🇳🇿 Happy New Year 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand 🇳🇿🎉 pic.twitter.com/ljSKRqdOol — tiny (@chvsax) December 31, 2016

Starting 2017 with a BANG! HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! 😍🎆🎊🎉🌠👌 #visitauckland #auckland #skycity #skytower #fireworks #happynewyear #2017 A photo posted by New Zealand Adventure&Travel (@talman) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:39am PST

Nyttårsfeiringa er godt i gang! 🎉Bildet er fra #Auckland i New Zealand som er den første storbyen i verden som gikk inn i 2017 klokka 1200 norsk tid. Vi i P3nyheter ønsker alle ei god feiring, og et godt nytt år! (Foto: AP) #nrknyheter A photo posted by NRK P3nyheter (@nrkp3nyheter) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:58am PST

Melbourne

Just welcomed in the New Year watching fireworks in Melbourne 🎆 🎆 🎆 pic.twitter.com/gLqjFZ41Qq — Julie King (@jewelsking_king) December 31, 2016

Happy New Year from all of us at the City of Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/665krk7JM0 — City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) December 31, 2016

We’ve gotta say, Melbourne did pretty great on the fireworks front too.

But, of course, arguably the one place in the world everywhere tries to compete with when it comes to NYE celebrations is…

Sydney

Long day but worth the wait! Sydney you looked amazing! Happy New Year 🎉❤ pic.twitter.com/FSkHZTCuCe — Val (@ValbonaP_Cullen) December 31, 2016

Come on, they even have fireworks cascading under the Harbour Bridge. *books tickets Down Under for NYE 2017*

(Rick Rycroft/AP)

Tokyo

People released balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, at an event at a Tokyo Hotel.

(Koji Sasahara/AP)

Meanwhile, just imagine being among this huge throng of people at the hectic Shibuya crossing in Tokyo.

(Keita Iijima/AP)

Now, that’s what you call celebrating with a crowd.

Singapore

(Wong Maye-E/AP)

That was the view from above Singapore’s financial district as the clock struck midnight, FYI.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Lim Huey Teng/AP)

And the Petronas Twin Towers look even more spectacular on New Year’s Eve.

Hong Kong

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOsGwlKjapo/?tagged=victoriaharbour

Happy New Year🎉🎉🎉 say goodbye to 2016 and welcome to 2017🎉 2017年，人生第一次影煙花😳 原來要影得靚，都唔容易，要練習練習🤔 🔹 🔹 🔹 #hongkong#welcome2017#happynewyear#victoriaharbour#firework#fujixt1#fujifilm#維港煙花#hkig#foodies#hkfoodie#hkfoodblogger#blogger#hkblogger#hkigers#igdaily#life A photo posted by 胃食小子 Dicky (@cctdicky) on Dec 31, 2016 at 9:15am PST

Oh, alright, here’s one more from the oh-so-bright display over Victoria Harbour…

(Vincent Yu/AP)

Cheers, everyone!