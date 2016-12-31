Welcome 2017 early with these incredible celebrations from around the world
Looking for an excuse to whack out the prosecco early? Well, it’s already way past midnight somewhere – quite a few places, in fact.
Here’s a look at some amazing New Year’s Eve firework displays from the other side of the world, as we prepare to say a big goodbye to 2016 ourselves (phew).
Auckland
New Zealanders celebrated the arrival of 2017 here with a light show on the city’s Sky Tower.
And, yep, we think it looked pretty cool. Dublin, take note.
🎉🇳🇿 Happy New Year 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand 🇳🇿🎉 pic.twitter.com/ljSKRqdOol— tiny (@chvsax) December 31, 2016
Melbourne
Happy New Year 🎊🎇 May 2017 be your best yet! #Melbourne #Australia #NYE #NYE2016 pic.twitter.com/38fircpTtD— Nicole Matejic 🇦🇺 (@NicoleMatejic) December 31, 2016
Just welcomed in the New Year watching fireworks in Melbourne 🎆 🎆 🎆 pic.twitter.com/gLqjFZ41Qq— Julie King (@jewelsking_king) December 31, 2016
Happy New Year from all of us at the City of Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/665krk7JM0— City of Melbourne (@cityofmelbourne) December 31, 2016
We’ve gotta say, Melbourne did pretty great on the fireworks front too.
But, of course, arguably the one place in the world everywhere tries to compete with when it comes to NYE celebrations is…
Sydney
It's 2017 in @sydney_sider @Australia ! Happy New Year! #NYE2016 #travel #SydNYE pic.twitter.com/p5MjcwZpNZ— Travelgirl Magazine (@TravelgirlMag) December 31, 2016
HAPPY NEW YEAR FROM SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA! #ilovesydney #SydNYE— Sydney.com (@sydney_sider) December 31, 2016
Image courtesy @CityofSydney pic.twitter.com/vFhiOLhLG3
Long day but worth the wait! Sydney you looked amazing! Happy New Year 🎉❤ pic.twitter.com/FSkHZTCuCe— Val (@ValbonaP_Cullen) December 31, 2016
Come on, they even have fireworks cascading under the Harbour Bridge. *books tickets Down Under for NYE 2017*
TokyoPeople released balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, at an event at a Tokyo Hotel.
Meanwhile, just imagine being among this huge throng of people at the hectic Shibuya crossing in Tokyo.
Now, that’s what you call celebrating with a crowd.
Singapore
That was the view from above Singapore’s financial district as the clock struck midnight, FYI.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
And the Petronas Twin Towers look even more spectacular on New Year’s Eve.
Hong Konghttps://www.instagram.com/p/BOsGwlKjapo/?tagged=victoriaharbour
Oh, alright, here’s one more from the oh-so-bright display over Victoria Harbour…
Cheers, everyone!
