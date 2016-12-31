Welcome 2017 early with these incredible celebrations from around the world

Looking for an excuse to whack out the prosecco early? Well, it’s already way past midnight somewhere – quite a few places, in fact.

Here’s a look at some amazing New Year’s Eve firework displays from the other side of the world, as we prepare to say a big goodbye to 2016 ourselves (phew).

Auckland

New Zealanders celebrated the arrival of 2017 here with a light show on the city’s Sky Tower.

And, yep, we think it looked pretty cool. Dublin, take note.

Melbourne

We’ve gotta say, Melbourne did pretty great on the fireworks front too.

But, of course, arguably the one place in the world everywhere tries to compete with when it comes to NYE celebrations is…

Sydney

Come on, they even have fireworks cascading under the Harbour Bridge. *books tickets Down Under for NYE 2017*

(Rick Rycroft/AP)

Tokyo

People released balloons into the air to celebrate New Year, at an event at a Tokyo Hotel.

(Koji Sasahara/AP)

Meanwhile, just imagine being among this huge throng of people at the hectic Shibuya crossing in Tokyo.

(Keita Iijima/AP)

Now, that’s what you call celebrating with a crowd.

Singapore

(Wong Maye-E/AP)

That was the view from above Singapore’s financial district as the clock struck midnight, FYI.

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

(Lim Huey Teng/AP)

And the Petronas Twin Towers look even more spectacular on New Year’s Eve.

Hong Kong

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOsGwlKjapo/?tagged=victoriaharbour

Oh, alright, here’s one more from the oh-so-bright display over Victoria Harbour…

(Vincent Yu/AP)

Cheers, everyone!
KEYWORDS: . travel, 2016, 2017, Celebrations, Fireworks, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Melbourne, New Year, New Year's Eve, Singapore, Tokyo, travel news, Video

 

