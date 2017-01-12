Weetabix's unusual serving suggestion didn't go down to well with the public

Weetabix is a popular breakfast cereal in Irish cupboards – it’s healthy, it’s simple and it’s very versatile.

Whether you enjoy it with just a drizzle of honey or covered in yoghurt and berries, no recipe is as bizarre as this one Weetabix proposed themselves.

The cereal brand shared a serving suggestion of “Benedict’s Eggs” – all that was needed were two Weetabix, two slices of thinly sliced ham, two poached eggs and two tablespoons of hollandaise sauce.

Weetabix said its recipe put a healthy twist on a classically American dish, swapping the muffin for the high-fibre cereal, but the suggestion did not seem to go down too well…

EGGS Benedict with weetabix ....stop the world i want to get off ...world has gone stupid .ffs — Pam Gardner (@PamBrummie) January 11, 2017

As if a suggestion on the weetabix box is to use them to replace the muffin in eggs benedict. What sort of devil brainstormed that!? — Owen🔇 (@xL_Naphtha) January 11, 2017

Nothing would possess me to put a weetabix together with eggs benedict...an abomination! https://t.co/px4SM79emh — Helen (@presentsqueen) January 11, 2017

@jennycolgan @eggsbened An egg on a Weetabix? Unfathomable wrongness. I may have to go and lie down. — Jackie Hunter (@JackieHunter1) January 10, 2017

Though, it has to be said, some cereal fans seemed to have warmed to the idea.

Cmon guys leave @weetabix alone. That weetabix, eggs and ham actually seems quite nice 😂 — Josh Trembowski (@jxsh_TMUK) January 11, 2017

Fun fact. I like Weetabix. I enjoy them plain. Or with fruit. And yes, I would eat them as eggs benedict. Unfollow me as you see fit. — Noelle Munaretto (@noellemunaretto) January 11, 2017

Weetabix said the serving suggestion was aimed toward the more adventurous eater and there were plenty more recipes up their sleeves to cater to simpler palate.