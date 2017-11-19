Weather presenter Gerry Murphy did a brilliant U2 lip sync on the Ray D'Arcy Show

Weather presenters Gerry Murphy, Joanna Donnelly and Michelle Dillon appeared on the Ray D'Arcy Show last night talking about Storm Ophelia and taking part in some lip syncing.

Gerry Murphy took on the role of Bono and lip-synced to U2's hit Beautiful Day - the result was incredible.

We reckon Murphy would make a superb Bono in a U2 tribute band.

The weather panel also looked back at Hurrican Opehlia, where Joanna Donnelly talked about the decision to call for a status red warning.