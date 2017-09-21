Weather forecaster Sian Lloyd breaks wrist after racing colleague in wellies
21/09/2017 - 15:02:33Back to Discover Home
Weather presenter Sian Lloyd is nursing a broken wrist after falling on set.
The forecaster, 59, said the accident happened after she raced a colleague, while wearing wellies.
“Fell on set!” she tweeted.
“Stupid running race in wellies!…Racing a colleague.”
The Welsh presenter works for US broadcasters but said that the injury would mean cancelling some filming.
I can't thank staff @gloshospitals enough for their superb care.Tewkesbury earlier & now Cheltenham #BrokenWrist #op pic.twitter.com/0o1oRNy08L— Sian Lloyd (@SianWeather) September 20, 2017
Lloyd praised the efforts of the NHS while posting a snap of herself on Twitter wearing a hospital gown and with her arm bandaged up going “into surgery”.
“I’m overwhelmed by how lovely and efficient everyone’s been. Even got a piece of home-baked cake from a paramedic! Long live the NHS!”, she wrote.
Lloyd is best known as a weather presenter but has also hosted other programmes, such as gardening and food shows.
Join the conversation - comment here