Weather forecaster Sian Lloyd breaks wrist after racing colleague in wellies

Weather presenter Sian Lloyd is nursing a broken wrist after falling on set.

The forecaster, 59, said the accident happened after she raced a colleague, while wearing wellies.

“Fell on set!” she tweeted.

“Stupid running race in wellies!…Racing a colleague.”

The Welsh presenter works for US broadcasters but said that the injury would mean cancelling some filming.

Lloyd praised the efforts of the NHS while posting a snap of herself on Twitter wearing a hospital gown and with her arm bandaged up going “into surgery”.

“I’m overwhelmed by how lovely and efficient everyone’s been. Even got a piece of home-baked cake from a paramedic! Long live the NHS!”, she wrote.

Lloyd is best known as a weather presenter but has also hosted other programmes, such as gardening and food shows.