We tried the world’s booziest ice cream – and this is what we thought

For those who like a boozy after-dinner treat, there’s a new ice cream on the market guaranteed to please.

Cheers – the brand behind the creamy dessert – has been beavering away at their alcoholic ice cream recipes and re-released flavours with an extra lick of our favourite tipples, officially making them the booziest ice creams in the world.

"Just a spoonful of Alcoholic Ice Cream makes the medicine go down!" . . . #tuesdayboozeday #spoon #flower #alcoholicicecream #cheers #london A post shared by Cheers Alcoholic Ice Cream (@cheersicecream) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Try their 8.4% Mojito – so good we had to sneak out for a walk and devour the whole tub without sharing, the uber boozy 7.9% Strawberry Dauquiri and the sweet and subtle 5.8% Toffee + Vodka, for those who don’t especially like the taste of alcohol.

New to the line-up, however, is the incredible Pornstar Martini – a blend of passion fruit vodka and prosecco, which tastes every bit as delicious as it sounds. Not too sweet, not too boozy (5% ABV), it’s likely to become the bestselling flavour, we reckon.

Nothing better than a delicious and refreshing alcoholic ice cream on a sunday! . . . #alcoholicicecream #cheers #trumanbrewery #cocktails #bricklane #fashionshow #london A post shared by Cheers Alcoholic Ice Cream (@cheersicecream) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Currently available in store at Selfridges, priced £4.99, as well as from various events and venues around London. Look out for a new pop-up in The Waldorf Hilton Hotel in Aldwych, too. Details are still being confirmed, but it should be happening in early August. Cheers!