We have important updates about April the giraffe's calf

The private New York state zoo where internet sensation April the giraffe lives have revealed her newborn calf is a boy.

Yep, we know the highlight of your weekend was probably finding out April the giraffe had finally given birth – and maybe even watching the live stream from Animal Adventure Park – so we thought it was only fair we gave you some updates.

April has become so famous since the zoo started filming from her enclosure in February that you can even buy merchandise about watching her give birth. *buys every T-shirt available*

ICYMI somehow, she gave birth on Saturday morning at Adventure Park in rural Harpursville, about 130 miles north-west of New York City. At least 1.2 million people watched the zoo’s YouTube livestream during the birth.

Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch says mother and calf are both doing fine. The calf was walking and nursing not long after its birth. Just look at him go…

Up and moving 💋! pic.twitter.com/RtAc8SBG6G — April The Giraffe (@AprilTheGiraffe) April 15, 2017

Dad Oliver is in an adjacent pen and said to be checking in frequently on his calf, which is basically the cutest thing ever.

The contest to name the calf will be up and running by the end of the day, according to a comment from Adventure Park on their Facebook.

The zoo is currently closed to the public and will open in mid-May. Until then, people will just have to make do with cute pictures like this.