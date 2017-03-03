We challenge you to watch Dara O'Briain hitting a photographer with a sliotar without laughing

As comedian Dara O’Briain whacked a sliotar towards a prostrate photographer, the outcome was pretty much inevitable.

Yes, the poor snapper, James Cheadle, copped one on the head as he lay on the Lord’s turf – and it looked painful and hilarious in equal measure.

Honestly, we could watch that all day.

We all knew it was coming but that didn’t spoil the joy of it one bit.

What’s almost as impressive as the hit itself is the way Cheadle takes it in his stride like a consummate pro.

If you’re wondering why Mock The Week host O’Briain was playing our national sport at the most English of venues, it was all to promote the upcoming one-day internationals between the two countries.

Cheadle might want to stay out of the way of the cricket balls if Eoin Morgan gets hold of a few.
