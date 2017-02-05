We can 100% relate to this Mayo lad's note to his local chipper

We’ve all been there:

Friend/Partner: “I’ll cook something for dinner but I was thinking we could order chips to go with it?”

Us: “Great idea! I’ll order them”

*gets distracted by a cute cat video*

An hour later.

Friend/Partner: “Where is that delivery man? The food is going cold.”

Us:

Even thinking about it gives us the chills.

Danolla’s Chipper of Castlebar found themselves in the midst of the drama over the weekend when they received an online order from a customer with a plea for help.

In the note section of the order he added: "Put salt and vinegar on. need them asap. I was supposed to order them over a half an hour ago and the wife is going to kill me."

He even signed off the note, “thanks, Down Trodden Husband”.

May the odds be ever in your favour, Down Trodden Husband.