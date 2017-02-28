We are not responsible if this picture of a pea and mayonnaise pizza makes you feel ill

Imagine posting an innocuous photo of your dinner on Twitter and instantly facing a barrage of abuse for your poor culinary taste.

That’s what happened to Eric McDonald, from Georgia, US, this week when he shared his pea and mayonnaise pizza for the world to see.

The pizza was inspired by stuff that was left in the pantry, including Gouda cheese.

Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please pic.twitter.com/PQK1TyYrCH — Air-ic (@FOX152) February 27, 2017

The reaction was instant and furious as people piled in to slag off Eric’s meal, made by his friend Dave, an amateur chef.

@FOX152 Eric, what is wrong with you. — kj 📎 (@kristinbcb) February 28, 2017

Along with many, many, gifs of people throwing up, a few people suggested the pizza was the whitest thing they’d ever seen, whatever that means.

Eric says he was shocked at the reaction, especially because “it’s definitely not the whitest thing I’ve done. I frequently wear loafers and vests and enjoy NASCAR races”.

Now to the important question. Was it tasty?

“The taste wasn’t bad, but if I had to do it again I would prefer Miracle Whip,” says Eric. For you Brits, Miracle Whip is a salad dressing made by Kraft.

So there it is, folks. Think twice before you post your dinner on Twitter.