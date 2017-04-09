We are loving this guy's genius way of collecting a takeaway

We've all been there - you're looking forward to your takeaway meal, but not too keen on going down the stairs to pick it up.

Well necessity was the mother of invention for Steve O'Donnell from All Out Design and he decided to collect his meal from the delivery driver in an easier way.

Piecing together a rope with a carrier bag attached to the end, Steve and his friends dropped it down to the driver to place the food in.

Steve told us they also left a gift in the bag - an Easter egg for the driver as an extra tip in exchange for their BBQ meal.

Genius. And the crowd absolutely loved it.

Even Deliveroo loved the idea and commented on the video to say they'd add some credit to his account for his brilliant efforts.

We hope they enjoyed their food!

Thanks to Steve O'Donnell from All Out Design for the use of the video.