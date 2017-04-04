We are loving this brilliant Back To The Future parody

The Fupin Eejits are well known for the hilarious videos and their latest is no different.

This time they take on Back To The Future. Or rather, Back From The Future.

They quickly clear up any hassle from the question of how you can go back to the future and reveal a few details about society's future.

The price of petrol is still high and everyone lives in a happy utopian society.

But be warned, they spoil the next season of Game of Thrones...

Thanks to the Fupin Eejits for use of the video.