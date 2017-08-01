Waterford politician has lucky escape ... after choking on false teeth

A local Waterford politician has had a lucky escape after choking on his false teeth at an event with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Fine Gael’s John Carey says he got an awful fright when his new dentures came loose when he took a drink of water.

When the drama ended, however, the Fine Gael councillor said he felt in safe hands with the Taoiseach in the room.

"I got a hell of a fright but it’s hard to kill a bad thing," he said.