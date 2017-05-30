Waterford man to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with washing machine on his back

A Waterford man plans to climb Africa's largest mountain with a washing machine one his back, all in aid of a worthy cause, writes Steve Neville.

Enda O'Doherty is embarking on a new Pieta House challenge to help spread positive mental health and get to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.

There are three main purposes for Enda's challenge - raise awareness that it is okay not to be okay and ask for help, raise funds for Pieta House and climb to the top of Kilimanjaro.

Share the load - Enda Dohery plans to carry a washing machine up Kilimanjaro to raise money for Pieta House pic.twitter.com/6d7VDyOGlK — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 12, 2017

Kilimanjaro is the highest free-standing mountain in the world, towering 5,895 meters above sea level.

Speaking about the challenge, Enda said:

"In July 2017 I intend to carry my washing machine to the summit of Africa’s highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.

"My goal is simple, I aim to raise vital funds for Pieta House and to spread a positive mental health message. Most people ask, why a washing machine?

"From my side, it’s very simple, the Washing Machine that I’m carrying symbolises the heavy hidden load that many people carry and stay quiet."

Enda and his 40kg Beko (modified) washing machine are no strangers to tough tasks having previously climbed Slievenamon mountain and also walked the 379km from Belfast to Waterford.

Video by Mark Power

For more information on Enda's challenge or to donate to Pieta House, click here.

If you, or someone you know, has been affected by mental health issues you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or Pieta House on 1800 247 247.

