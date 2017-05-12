Waterford man to begin length of Ireland swim for charity tomorrow

A Waterford man is planning to swim the length of Ireland in memory of his father who died from cancer, writes Steve Neville.

Alan Corcoran will begin the herculean effort tomorrow, Saturday May 13, in a swim that will take in 500km, going from the Giant’s Causeway, Co Antrim to Dunmore East, Co Waterford.

Alan is completing the task for charity, with money being raised for Irish Heart and the Solas Cancer Support Centre.

His father, Milo, passed away from cancer last August, having also suffered a stroke in 2011.

Alan Corcoran with his father Milo in 2012. Picture: David Maher/Sportsfile

Milo is a former President of the FAI and his stroke inspired a previous endurance effort from Alan - running a lap of Ireland. Alan completed 35 marathons in 35 consecutive days to raise funds for Irish Heart in 2012.

Speaking about his father's death and the swim, Alan said:

"It’s been the hardest year of my life losing my dad in the helpless manner we did.

"The swim has been a positive escape and I hope to do dad’s memory proud by making a meaningful contribution to the stroke and cancer charities in his name."

The swim will take 30 days to complete and will see Alan enter the water in the North Channel that divides the North Atlantic from the Irish Sea and swim the length of the Irish Sea parallel to Ireland’s eastern coast.

Alan Corcoran

"The plan is to swim when conditions are right. I will be using day and night tides and swimming up to 10 hours a day," Alan said.

"Unlike the run where I knew I would complete 26.2 miles each day it’s impossible to predict daily mileage as I’ll be at the mercy of the elements."

"I’m hoping to average 15km each day to keep to my schedule but regardless of my daily distance I’m just taking it a kilometre at a time until I get home safe."

Nancy Ward, Irish Heart’s National Community Fundraising Manager, praised Alan saying:

"We are very grateful to champions like Alan who help us realise our goal of a nation living better in order to reduce heart disease and stroke by 25% by 2025 by engaging in fundraising efforts like his swim challenge."

It is hoped that all things going well, Alan will reach his final destination in Dunmore East on Sunday June 11.

Anyone wishing to contribute to Alan’s fund raising effort can donate on marathonman.co.