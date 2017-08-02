Watching this toddler fist-pumping his way down the airplane aisle will make your day

Airports can be intimidating place for some people, security checks, queues, more security checks followed by more queues - and that’s before the flying ever begins.

Well look no further, we’ve found the answer to making the whole experience that little bit more enjoyable.

All you need is an adorable two-year-old boy to walk down the aisle of the airplane offering friendly fist-bumps to all passengers.

There’s nothing like a fist-pump to say, “you did it! You made it through another airport experience”.

Instagram user, Alya J posted this Instagram video of her son, Guy, greeting passengers in that exact way on a flight from Kansas City to Chicago and it's already made us want to take to the skies.

My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time! 👊🏼#fistbump #southwest #airport #airplane #raleighbound #southwestair @southwestair A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

“My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador,” she captioned the post.

“He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”.