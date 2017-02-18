Watching this colony of over a million penguins is probably the best thing you'll do all day

There’s something so undeniably majestic about a penguin.

Multiply this by a million and you’ll be close to the glory that is this peninsula in Argentina, where the colony of Magellanic penguins has congregated.

The penguins were drawn to the Punta Tombo peninsula thanks to an unusual abundance of small fish.

It’s all very cute amongst the penguins, as the males and females take turns caring for the eggs and hunting for food. We’re loving the penguins’ equality.

Now excuse us while we watch that video a few more times – there’s something so strangely soothing about thousands of penguins going about their daily business.