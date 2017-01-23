Watching these 19 buildings be demolished like dominoes will satisfy all your destructive needs

When the world doesn’t feel like it’s going your way, sometimes you want to smash stuff. And smash it good.

So to protect the safety of your crockery at this time of political turbulence, here’s 40 seconds of controlled destruction from China.

Using five tons of explosives, 19 buildings were brought down in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province.

It took just 10 seconds for all the buildings to be brought down in a demolition so carefully planned there was reportedly no damage caused to the surrounding area.

And now – puppies! Just in case all that destruction stressed you out.

Cute GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



Aww. Now, back to work!