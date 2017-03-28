WATCH: Wexford pup is reunited with her owner after six months

Meet Coco, the bichon frise who was stolen from her family home in Co. Wexford in October 2016.

After months of searching the family finally took the call last Thursday from Dublin’s SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to say that she had been found in Tallaght.

Coco was terrified, matted and dirty with extremely tender skin but after some TLC from the shelter it was time to be reunited with her family.

Warning: Watching the moment Coco finally realises who they are, -0.34 seconds will bring you straight to tears.

DSPCA posted the video to their Facebook page with a message in the importance of microchipping and registering your pets.

“If Coco’s family had not done this they would probably never had seen her again!”