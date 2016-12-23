WATCH: We’ve found out where Santa gets his sleigh serviced

The mechanics at Kearys Motor Group had an extra-special job to complete in recent days - we hope they were rewarded with plenty of mince pies.

Staff were stunned when Santa Claus himself arrived at the garage, asking them to check his sleigh was in good working order before Christmas Eve.

Nearly two billion children relying on Santa’s sleigh working so they get their presents - no pressure lads!





Luckily there were some children in the garage at the time, so Santa had plenty of company while he waited for his sleigh - and the lucky boys and girls got some early presents!

Santa has headed off now to get ready for his big night - and he told the mechanics to make sure all the children they know are in bed early.

So remember boys and girls …