Watch: We can all relate to this video of people talking to inanimate objects
12/05/2017 - 11:01:11Back to Discover Home
Using Jedi mind tricks to get the traffic lights to change, shouting at the computer to stop asking about updates - we've all done it.
The latest Foil Arms and Hog video sums up how we all spend a good chunk of time talking to inanimate objects.
Brilliant. Now, we're off to tell a pile of laundry to wash itself...
Watch more Foil Arms and Hogg videos here and find out about their latest tour dates here.
KEYWORDS: comedy, video, Foil Arms and Hog
Join the conversation - comment here