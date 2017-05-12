Watch: We can all relate to this video of people talking to inanimate objects

Using Jedi mind tricks to get the traffic lights to change, shouting at the computer to stop asking about updates - we've all done it.

The latest Foil Arms and Hog video sums up how we all spend a good chunk of time talking to inanimate objects.

Brilliant. Now, we're off to tell a pile of laundry to wash itself...

Watch more Foil Arms and Hogg videos here and find out about their latest tour dates here.