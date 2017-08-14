WATCH: Waterford fans singing ‘don’t stop believing’ will give you the Monday motivation you need

After a jam-packed weekend of sport, it’s safe to say most of the country is worn out this Monday morning.

From the comeback of the premier league to Ireland’s win over Japan in the Women’s rugby world cup - all the emotions have been felt by sports fans.

Especially the people of Waterford, as they reach their first All-Ireland final since 2008, due their success over Cork on Sunday.

The win now results in the Déise taking on Galway in three weeks time, for that all important title of All-Ireland Champs.

With the obvious absence of Hurling power teams, Kilkenny and Tipperary, either way both teams will be making history.

Galway was last crowned All-Ireland hurling champions in 1988, while Waterford haven’t taken home the cup since 1959, making them the underdog.

Today Dailyedge.ie journalist, Amy O’Connor shared this video of Waterford fans singing their theme tune, Don’t Stop Believing.

Trust us, it’ll give you that Monday motivation you need today.