Watch: Two High School Musical stars reunite for an epic sing-song

If you were a fan of High School Musical, you are in for a treat.

Two of the shows biggest stars, Sharpay and Ryan, have had a reunion and not just any reunion, a musical reunion.

Ashley Tisdale and Lucas Grabeel treated the internet to a brand-new rendition of their duet from the show "What I've been looking for."

In the video Lucas marvelled at how much time had gone by since they had performed together.

"It's been 10 years since we sang this song so it was really crazy just thinking what would be the best song to sing with you and this instantly came to mind."

The pair said singing together brought back a lot of memories for them both of fun times.

Ashley also revealed they had not always been the best of friends saying: "We were not close. We were not big friends. We hated each other."

But she also said that when they wrapped, she found a love for him and went on to compliment Lucas on his singing talents.

Awh, sounds like these two are gonna be making more