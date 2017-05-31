WATCH: TV3 pundits surprise bride and groom with wedding video

TV3 pundits put their differences aside and went above and beyond for Irish bride and groom, Kerry McCafferty and Paul Byrne this week.

During the post-match ‘analysis’ the panel were discussing the greatest goals of all time - of course there were the obvious ones such as, Maradona’s goal against England in 1986.

They then quickly moved on to what is “generally known as the greatest goal of all time”, the groom’s goal against Sligo Rover in 2007 - complete with a play by play.

It then just so happens that Kerry won the programme’s competition to marry the striker from St. Pat’s Athletic.

What are the chances?

Watch the gas video here:

Paul's father Tony works in TV3 and helped organise the special video.