Watch: Tipperary man writes beautiful tribute for his cousin who died from meningitis

A Tipperary man has written a beautiful tribute to his cousin, Gráinne O'Donnell who tragically passed away after contracting meningitis, writes Amy Ryan

Daithí O'Donnell wrote the song 'Hey Mo Ghrá' (Hey My Love) while travelling in Greece, where he said the song just came to him all of a sudden.

"I was in Greece and one night while lying in a hammock looking up at the stars the song just came to me all of a sudden and I ran to find paper," said Daithí.

"All I could find was an order we had made for take away so I scribbled it on that and pulled out the guitar," he added.

Daithí O'Donnell recorded the tribute song in Greece.

Daithí was visiting friends and volunteering with a turtle protection society called Archelon while he was in Greece. He said he had had a very busy couple of months so he hadn't really had time to process what had happened to his cousin.

"We were sitting around having the craic and then the last six months hit me all of a sudden and I became really emotional," said Daithí.

"I went away on my own and while I lay in the hammock, I just started humming and singing to her while gazing up at the stars," he added.

The song was recorded in Shipwreck Bay in the north west coast of the Greek island, Zakynthos.

Gráinne was 20 years old when she passed away on February 16, leaving her family and friends heartbroken.

Gráinne and her cousins making pizzas together. Left to right: Conor Holland, Kieran, Rory, Sadhbh, Daithí, Grainne and Sarah O' Donnell.

Her death notice reads: "She will be deeply missed by her heartbroken mam Maria, dad Colm, sister Kate, brothers Eoin, Brian and Kieran, sister-in-law Emma, brother-in-law Brian, niece, nephew, grandparents, aunts, uncles, extended family and her large circle of friends."

Gráinne was described by friends and family as a warm and caring person who was friendly and always had a smile on her face.

She worked in Dolan's Supervalu in Cahir who said in a Facebook post after her death that she was "a very popular member of staff and had a fantastic attitude towards work and customers alike."

Daithí said: "She was amazing. You'd never find her with without a smile on her face and she had such an infectious laugh. She was a kind, caring and happy person."

Family have been paying tributes to Gráinne using the hashtag #Grá over the last few months as they travel around the globe. Travelling was a passion of Gráinne's and she had spent time volunteering in Kolcata in India.

Daithí said: "She had begun to travel around the world and she would have continued to do that. She loved it."

Her brother Kieran posted a tribute to her while on a skiing trip saying "Another one off your bucket list Grainne O Donnell! #grá."

Her cousin Niamh Flannery also posted while travelling in Thailand. She said: "6months today your gone G! There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of you! I left a lock today at Maya bay 'the beach' to mark a place that I know you'd have fallen in love with! Love you loads and please stay with me in my travels."

Gráinne passed very suddenly after contracting meningitis which is the inflammation of the lining around the brain and spinal cord. It shares many of the symptoms of other common illnesses such as the flu so it is difficult to catch in time.

For more information about meningitis and the symptoms, you can contact the Meningitis Research Foundation on their free-phone helpline 1800 41 33 44 or visit their website www.meningitis.org