Watch tigers hunt and destroy drone by knocking it out of the sky

When zookeepers in China bought themselves a drone to capture footage of their Siberian tigers they probably thought they could have some fun teasing the animals from above.

What they didn’t expect though was that tigers can jump – really high it turns out.

The footage was taken in a large enclosure in Heilongjiang Province and not only did the tigers manage to knock the drone out of the sky, they then proceeded to try and pick it apart.

The drone was reportedly being used to give the tigers some exercise – perhaps the keepers need to try flying a little higher next time.