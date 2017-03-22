WATCH: Three young Donegal brothers wowed the crowds at Walt Disney with this trad performance

Meet seven-year-old Dempsey, 13-year-old Luca and 11-year-old Luca, the Donegal brothers who wowed the crowds in the happiest place on earth, Walt Disney with their combined musical talents.

In short, Dempsey plays the bodhrán, fiddle and whistle, Finn plays the banjo, mandolin and whistle and Luca plays the accordion, whistle and bodhrán.

Wait … it gets better - all three can Irish dance and Finn is an Irish dancing champion.

The trio, known as the Byrne Brothers, were invited to perform a two week stint at the resort’s Downtown Disney’s Raglan Road pub for St. Patrick’s Day and sold out every single show.

Speaking to the Independent.ie their father Tommy said, “The shows are going down a storm. The pub said the boys have gathered the largest crowd they've ever seen. People had to wait five days to get a table just to see the show."

He also mentioned that the boys' current dream is to busk at Times Square with the Naked Cowboy, so watch this space.