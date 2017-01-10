WATCH: Three lads comedically try to untangle a bike from an electric fence

How many men does it take to free a bike from an electric fence?

Quite a few apparently!

A man called Paul was lifting his mountain bike over an fence when he discovered, quite abruptly that the fence was electric – and on!

Paul dropped his bike in shock and then had to solve the conundrum of how to remove the bike from the electric fence without being electrified again.

After numerous attempts and a number of electric shocks, the trio eventually free the bike from the fence much to the hilarity of the videographer!

Take a look, it is worth a watch!