Watch those who braved the elements for a festive swim at Christmas

A charity swim is taking place this afternoon in County Louth.

People will take to the water in aid of Chernobyl Children’s International.

The swim, which is in its 17th year saw 112 people take part at Clogherhead beach last year.

There have been plenty more festive swims over the holiday season already.

In Cork, people took to Myrtleville beach on Christmas Day to dip their toe in the water.

As per usual, there was plenty of brave souls who headed to Sandycove in Dublin for a swim at the Fortyfoot.

Check out more of the photos from around the country below.