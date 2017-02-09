Watch this video of more than 500 people attending their family reunion in China

Pictures captured by a drone show a huge family gathering for Chinese New Year.

Over 500 members of the Ren dynasty reunited in a village in south-eastern China to take a family photo.

(www.thepaper.cn)

They gathered in the village of Xiashe in Zhejiang province, which is the home town of the Ren dynasty.

(www.thepaper.cn)

The dynasty has over 1,000 members living across China, ranging from the 25th to 31st generations, according to www.thepaper.cn, which took the drone pictures for the family.

(www.thepaper.cn)

The Rens were getting together to celebrate the completion of the book of their family tree.