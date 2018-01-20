Watch this trick shot legend show off his pool prowess

Florian Kohler is a master of pool trick shots.

Also known as Venom Trickshots, he’s a six-time Guinness World record holder and has won the world cup of trick shots twice.

It’s all the more impressive considering he was already 18 when he picked up a cue for the first time, when he got a mini pool table for his birthday.

The 29-year-old Frenchman learnt his first tricks after watching videos online, and two years later he started competing.

Why do a trick with one cue, when you can do it with two? (Venom Trickshots/PA)

Now his pool tricks take him across the world – he’s even performed for an Emirati prince.

If that wasn’t enough, he’s also a licensed optometrist, has a black belt in judo, and speaks three languages.

Talk about multi-talented.