Watch this teacher’s amazing April Fools' spelling prank

As an early April Fools’ Day joke, teacher Joe Dombrowski has trolled his unfortunate students in the most hilarious way possible: through a phoney spelling test.

Joe Dombrowski teaches fourth grade at an elementary school in Michigan, as well as occasionally blogging about education, but managed to put together a spelling test that was so fiendishly hard that it seemed made up (and that’s probably because it was made up).

Among Joe’s choice words were “speekuzslum” and “shabolaskp” – both containing tricky “silent letters”.

Gave a fake spelling test to the kids today as an early April fools joke…

Dombrowski also artistically used hyphens and proceeded to put each of his words in context.

“Rol-aska-tox, if you didn’t get the hyphens then I’m sorry you got that word wrong.”

With a wry smirk, he finished the test with “congratulations, turn in your tests. This will be on your report card.”
