Watch this stunning drone footage of snow covered Wicklow Mountains
Skycam Ireland have kindly shared these stunning wintry scenes at Glenmacnass Waterfall and the upper lake at the Vartry Reservoir in the Wicklow Mountains.
With more snow on the way over the next two days the Wicklow Mountains should get a further plastering, but can they look more beautiful?
