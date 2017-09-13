Watch this seriously practical nun use a chainsaw to deal with the carnage left by Hurricane Irma

In a video which you’d be forgiven for thinking was specially made for sharing, a nun in Miami has been spotted wielding a chainsaw.

Don’t worry, her intentions were good. Sister Margaret Ann was helping to clear a tree which was knocked over during Hurricane Irma as it passed through the city.

Sister Margaret Ann, who is also the principal of Archbishop Coleman F Carroll High School in Miami, was spotted by an off-duty officer from the Miami-Dade police department as she set to work clearing roads in the community.

The department shared the pictures and video online, which resulted in the nun going somewhat viral.

Speaking to CNN on Tuesday, she said: “The road was blocked, we couldn’t get through, and I saw somebody spin in the mud and almost go into a wall, going off the road. So, there was a need, I had the means – so I wanted to help out.”

Apparently the school keeps chainsaws in a closet at the school and Sister Margaret Ann put one of them to good use.

The reaction online has been largely positive, with many stating this kind of action is what America should be about.