WATCH: This puppy-loving girl might have the most romantic boyfriend in Ireland

A few months ago, Ciarán from Donegal arranged a surprise visit to Dogs Trust for his girlfriend, Niamh.

Niamh, who adores dogs, was turning 18 and Ciarán wanted to make her birthday special.

While Dogs Trust normally can’t accommodate such requests, they say "the email from Ciarán was so adorable so we made an exception this once".

Check it out:

Aww!