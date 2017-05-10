Watch: This punk mash-up of Ed Sheeran's hit songs is very very good

Ed Sheeran is a very popular music artist, who has released hit after hit for a number of years.

However there are some people who would like to see him do something different, such as a Pop punk hit.

One musician Dave Days took matters into his own hands and rejigged a number of Sheeran's hits to include electric guitars, base and some high tempo drumming action in order to create a sub-genre of Sheeran music: Sheeran punk.

The clip, which is just under three minutes, manages to cram in a number of the popstar's hits, including A-team, Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Galway Girl and Photograph.

The songs are faster and more energetic, but just as catchy.

Have a listen: