Watch: This punk mash-up of Ed Sheeran's hit songs is very very good
10/05/2017 - 11:30:07
Ed Sheeran is a very popular music artist, who has released hit after hit for a number of years.
However there are some people who would like to see him do something different, such as a Pop punk hit.
One musician Dave Days took matters into his own hands and rejigged a number of Sheeran's hits to include electric guitars, base and some high tempo drumming action in order to create a sub-genre of Sheeran music: Sheeran punk.
The clip, which is just under three minutes, manages to cram in a number of the popstar's hits, including A-team, Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, Galway Girl and Photograph.
The songs are faster and more energetic, but just as catchy.
Have a listen:
