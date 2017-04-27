Watch this prom entrance go drastically wrong

A video of a couple attending prom has gone viral after the unlucky boyfriend slipped and fell down the stairs in his tuxedo.

Austin Cooper from Florida fell over in such a comical fashion, the tweet has been liked more than 290,000 times.

Jordyn McManus, Austin’s girlfriend, made fun of her boyfriend, tweeting him “how’s your back feeling”.

Her mum, Belle McManus, even got in on the act, posting a spoof video of Cooper trying to make it down a second time.

Twitter users engaged in some schadenfreude, revelling in Cooper’s misfortune.

@0518Itsalex @jordynmcmanus_ @glorifry I love how it was him who slipped and he wasnt even wearing heels lmaooo — alyssa marie (@avrdxnn) April 24, 2017

@jordynmcmanus_ I've replayed this 67 times — lexi (@lexxxxi_lewis) April 23, 2017

Get well soon, Austin!