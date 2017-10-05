Watch this powerful and simple video before you dare to comment on the refugee crisis

Trócaire have created an animated video which chronicles the migration stories of little Brigit and little Sami.

The video is part of a primary educational resource being developed by the Irish development and emergency relief agency with the support of DCU and others. 

It will be targeted at primary schools but, put simply, it is something everyone of us should watch before we even consider commenting on the migration and refugee crisis facing the world.

Powerful stuff and a timely reminder to us all ...

