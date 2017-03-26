Watch: This police officer thought a gate could contain this cow - he was wrong

When a police officer in Temple, Texas, was tasked with catching a cow that was on the loose, he probably thought it was going to be a nice adrenaline-free day working in the suburbs.

When you see what happened, you may beg to differ…

Officer Gabriel Estrella clearly thought the gate in the fencing could hold the cow, but the wild beast had udder ideas.

Alright stop your eye-rolling. The bovine puns weren’t lost on the Temple Police Department (TPD) who posted the video to its Facebook page either – with the tagline “unknown heifer has beef with TPD.”

At the time of publication the cow still hasn’t been caught either. According to local news reports the rogue livestock was last seen heading east outside the city limits.